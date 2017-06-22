Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have thanked the Examiner for stepping in when they received £60 fine notices for parking in an unmanned car park with no ticket machines.

Fans received notices for failing to display tickets in the St George’s privately-run car park on the day of the victory parade on Tuesday, May 30.

Supporters said they felt the fines were unfair because the car park was unmanned when they arrived after 4pm and there was no means of buying a ticket as there are no machines.

Hx Car Park Management agreed to cancel 14 tickets issued after 4pm as a “gesture of goodwill” after the Examiner spoke to a company spokesman.

Fans have now received letters through the post.

Town fan Nigel Mark, of Brighouse, said: “I want to thank the Examiner now that the letter has arrived cancelling the fine.”

A company spokesman said: “I’m happy everything is now resolved and we wish Huddersfield Town FC all the best for the up coming season.

“If anyone hasn’t received a cancellation letter, if they want reassurance then they can contact us via the contact form on our website – www.hx-pcn.com – although all have been posted so should be received by now.”