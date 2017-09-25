Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officials at Huddersfield Town are continuing to investigate “glitches” with turnstile scanners which have made it harder to deal with matchday queues at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Fans found themselves in lengthy queues for the first home game on August 20 and there were similar problems scanning season cards when Town played Leicester on Saturday, September 16.

Club director Sean Jarvis has confirmed that the club is in talks with the supplier of the scanner technology with a view to resolving the issues.

He is urging fans to get to the ground earlier than normal for Saturday’s game against Spurs (12.30 kick-off).

(Image: Martin Shaw)

“We are still investigating but it seems to be sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” he said. “We thought we had resolved the issue. Obviously we had issues at the first game against Newcastle but at the Southampton game it seemed to be resolved as there were no real issues.

“Little issues arose again at the Leicester game so we have gone back to our suppliers who have produced the cards and technology to ask them to double check the issues.”

Mr Jarvis said he hoped to have more information about the source of the problem soon.

“It seems to be a bit temperamental,” he said. “We have got to get to the bottom of it. Some weeks it’s okay and some weeks it’s not.”