Town fans who try to cash in by selling tickets for home or away games could have their season cards cancelled in a club crackdown.

Club commercial director Sean Jarvis has warned season card holders that using unofficial websites as a “reselling tool” could see them being stripped of their cards.

Mr Jarvis posted a screenshot of the website Ticketbis which is selling tickets for various home games, including Town versus Newcastle, the first home game of the Premier League season.

For the Newcastle game, there are four tickets being advertised for sale for between £121 and £159 in various stands reserved for home supporters, with some sections marked “sold out” by Ticketbis.

The same website is advertising 10 tickets for the Town v Southampton match on August 26, with prices ranging from £106 to £148.

A handful of tickets are also being advertised for the Town-Manchester United home game, with prices pitched at £230 for a seat in a home stand.

Mr Jarvis tweeted: “This (Ticketbis) is not an official ticket site. Do not use. If SC (season card) holders are found to be using as a reselling tool they will have their card rescinded.”

A spokesman for Huddersfield Town said it would be taking every measure it could to prevent people selling tickets for profit for home and away games.

He said the extent of the problem would become clearer after the first game. At present it is not known whether any of the 20,192 season card holders are involved in re-selling tickets.

The spokesman added: “Any supporter who advertises for sale any home or away tickets, purchased for their own use, will have their own season card cancelled without further recourse.”

He said the situation was being monitored but the club has yet to take action against any Town supporter.

“We are going to take every measure we can to weed it out. We will know more after the first game.”

Town fans have praised the club for cracking down on “touts.”

Bob Pepper, of the Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association, said he had “no truck whatsoever with ticket touts.”

He added: “The club, quite rightly, are very much against these ticket tout websites. I have got no time for them at all. They are making money out of football supporters.”

Mr Pepper said that fans who made a profit from fellow supporters were a “waste of space.”

Fans took to social media to comment on the re-selling issue.

On Twitter, Jay Laverick said: “Welcome to the Premiership – happens all the time. You go to Old Trafford and people will sell you a ticket outside the ground.”

Mark Huntington said: “Not so long ago the ground was half full and now look at our pulling power. Amazing but I need mine for every single game.”