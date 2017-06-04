Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town plan to put more season cards on sale over the summer – but the price is going up.

Around 17,500 fans have bought season cards for just £199 – or just over a tenner a game – and more will be made available.

In a statement on his Facebook page Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis wrote: “There will be a very limited number of season cards go on sale over the summer for a limited period of time (or till when they are gone).

“Details are being confirmed and will follow but when they are gone they are gone!

“This will be on a first come, first served basis and there will be no Zebra financing option. It will be a simple purchase outright.”

The club has also written to some fans in the LV= Britannia Rescue Stand saying they will have to move as the space is needed for a new TV gantry to satisfy Premier League regulations.

Mr Jarvis added: “At the moment our priority is to look after those that have been displaced by the new TV gantry (sorry to those affected but there was nothing we could do).

“Once those season card holders have been sorted, details of the new limited stock of season cards will be released.

“This is a prior warning to those interested in purchasing to be aware and to encourage you to keep an eye on the official media channels and the local press.

“This limited number will be a different price to the £199 but will still represent good value for Premier League football. Details will follow in due course."