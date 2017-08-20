Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s opening game of the season today may be vital come the end of the season.

Soccer pundit and ex Arsenal star Thierry Henry speaking on Sky said it was possible both Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United may be battling relegation next April and May so the points either team gets today could prove crucial.

“This game is already important,” he said. “These are two teams that could be battling relegation at the end of the season.”









Former Liverpool stalwart Jamie Carragher added: “Huddersfield are the slight favourites today on the back of what they did at Crystal palace last week. I would expect Newcastle United to try to catch them on the break.”

He said new Huddersfield Town signing Steve Mounie would be seen as a major threat to Newcastle and reckons their manager Rafa Benitez will have been working with his defenders on the training ground to “nullify the threat.”

Mounie was bought from French club Montpellier for £11.5m and the 22-year-old hit the ground running scoring two on his Premier League debut.

He was man of the match against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Henry added: "Huddersfield are the only team to get promoted to the Premier League with a negative goal difference which is why they went out to buy striker Steve Mounie.

"He is good in the air and can bring other players into the game. While you have a guy like that you can have hope you can stay in this league."

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, said: “Huddersfield give hope to all the smaller teams in the Championship.

"If they are to survive in the Premier league they are going to have to nick goals.”

Souness, who has managed Newcastle in the past, said Newcastle was having trouble getting the players they want and need.

He said: “It will be difficult for Newcastle in the Premier League with this group of players.”

Carragher added: “Trying to get the players up to Newcastle isn’t easy.”