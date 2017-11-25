Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christmas toy appeal to help hundreds of needy children has been launched by the Salvation Army in Huddersfield.

And the organisation expects more families will be in need given the current tough economic climate.

Major Adrian Lee, based at the Salvation Army HQ at Oakes , said: “This is the third Christmas we have run the appeal and we have always had excellent support from the general public and a number of different firms in Huddersfield . More than 200 children were given Christmas presents last year thanks to the fantastic response we received.

“We work with a number of agencies, including social services and schools and they are rally appreciative that families can get their presents. It makes such a big difference.”

Major Lee said donations of toys would be welcome along with items such as toiletries or clothes for older children.

“As the cutbacks bite, people are finding a financial squeeze, so it’s a really tough time all round,” he said.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts for boys and girls aged from new-born to 16 years can be delivered to the Salvation Army offices at New Hey Road, Oakes, between 10am and 3pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. The deadline for donations is Monday, December 18.

For further information phone 01484 654484.