The 15-year-old girl injured in a horror bus stop smash this morning has died, police have confirmed.

The teenager was flown by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary after a BMW car mounted the pavement at Wakefield Road, close to the junction with Broad Lane, in Moldgreen.

Police have not officially named the victim but confirmed a fatality had occurred.

The teenager has been named locally as Katelyn Dawson.

The youngster was a Year 11 pupil at Shelley College and was waiting for her bus to go to school when tragedy struck at about 8.15am.

Police confirmed they were notified the girl had not survived her injuries at 6.15pm this evening.

Tributes began appearing on social media at about 8pm as the news spread through the school population.

Three other victims were caught up in the crash, a girl aged 17, a woman aged 47 and the driver of the BMW, aged 51.

The tragedy occurred after a grey BMW 5 Series that was travelling away from Huddersfield, left the road and smashed into the bus shelter where people were waiting.

The car struck the large shelter with such force that it completely destroyed the structure upon impact.

The incident left Wakefield Road closed for much of the day.

Witnesses described seeing ‘absolute carnage’ and said it ‘looked like something out of a film’ as they attended the scene.

Nurses from the nearby Aden Court care home heard the smash and rushed out to assist paramedics.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and who may have seen the grey BMW before the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself to come forward.

Wakefield Road re-opened at around 3pm after the BMW was recovered and debris cleared.

Anyone with information should contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team West via 101 quoting 13180014977.