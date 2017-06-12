The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tragedy has struck for the second time at a tourist attraction close to Huddersfield.

A new-born foal has died at Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne just three days after its mum lost her life.

Chester, who was only five days old, died yesterday (Sunday) of blood poisoning.

Mum Poppy had been put to sleep on June 15.

The 12-year-old mare died after giving birth to her 5ft tall foal.

Farmers Robert and Roger Nicholson, whose family have run the tourist attraction since the 1980s, did not do their regular Facebook live broadcast from the farm in Barnsley this morning (Monday).

A spokesperson for the farm said: “We are heartbroken to announce that Chester hasn’t made it.

“Farmers Robert and Roger noticed that his health was deteriorating yesterday and immediately called the vet.

“An immediate decision was made to transfer him to the Rainbow Specialist Equine Unit in Malton where he was diagnosed with septicaemia.

“He received intravenous antibiotics and several blood transfusions from the very best vets in their field.

“Sadly, his condition did not improve and Chester has passed away, despite everyone’s best efforts.

“All the team at Cannon Hall Farm would like to thank everyone for all the love and support shown as we come to terms with our loss.

“We’ve had hundreds of questions and messages. Please rest assured they received the very best veterinary care throughout and we tried our very best for them.”

Writing on Facebook, Suzie Weaver posted: “Run free little man and find your mummy. Such sad news.”

Lynda Mansell said: “If, the biggest word in the dictionary. You did everything you possibly could. These things sadly happen. The life of a farmer is never easy.”

Liz Ball said: “So sad, so sorry. Knowing your family, I know how hard this is for you all. Gutted.

“You could not do anymore. Rob, you have done amazing to do this. I know you are broken.”