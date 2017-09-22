Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trains operator Northern swapped the rail tracks for the runway when staff launched their new uniform.

The outfits, which will be Northern’s conductors, drivers and station teams, was launched as part of a modernisation programme by the company which will also see 281 new carriages enter service by 2020 to replace its ageing fleet of Pacer trains.

Manchester Victoria station hosted a fashion show with eight of Northern’s team members modelling the new look.

The rollout of new uniforms began this week and all employees will be fully kitted out by the end of November. Staff can chose from a range of garments, including jacket, short sleeve or long-sleeved shirt, jumper, cardigan, dress top, skirt, trousers and polo shirt.

Daniel Edwards, head of customer experience at the firm, which runs a number of services to and from Huddersfield, said: “Northern is modernising to transform rail travel in the north of England. By 2020 we will have new trains, more seats, more services and an improved customer experience. Now we will have a new look for our staff to complement our modern facilities.

“The new uniform, which was designed in collaboration with staff from start to finish, will give our customer-facing colleagues a fresh look, make them easily recognisable to customers.”

Nigel Valentine, who modelled the new look at the show and works in a Northern ticket office, said: “I am so happy I volunteered to take part in this. We have been practising our runway walks for a couple of weeks and some dance moves were even thrown in there to entertain the crowds even more.”