“We won’t tolerate hate crimes on our trains” - that’s the message behind a week long police campaign.

National Hate Crime Awareness week runs until October 21 and is aimed at passengers using the railway network to travel across West Yorkshire and beyond.

British Transport Police hears from commuters and rail staff who have been abused, harassed and even assaulted because of who they are, what they look like or what they believe in.

Abusing people in this way is a hate crime and police take reports of this offending extremely seriously.

As part of the week officers, staff and other organisations will be at stations across the country promoting the #WeStandTogether campaign.

The initiative is designed to stamp out hate crime and incidents on public transport.

They will also be providing practical advice on what you should do if you do become a victim or witness a hate crime.

Det Chief Supt Paul Furnell, head of public protection, said: “We want people to know there is never any excuse for these types of crime.

(Image: PA)

“Being victimised because of who you are or who people think you are is fundamentally wrong.

“If you are a victim of hate crime, or if you witness an incident that makes you feel uncomfortable, please do not suffer in silence – report it to us and we will do everything we can to help.”

British Transport Police can be contacted on 0800 405040 or by texting 61016.