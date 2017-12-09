The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a site earmarked for housing in Huddersfield is seeking a court order to force a group of travellers to leave.

Travellers descended on the site of the former Jarmain textile mill at Dalton a fortnight ago after allegedly using a mini digger to force the gates.

Several caravans and cars remained on the site.

A spokesperson for Wakefield-based architect and planning firm John R Paley Associates Ltd, which is acting for owner Leeds-based Narbourne Ltd, said bailiffs had visited the site and had tried to evict the travellers but had been unsuccessful.

She said the owner would be seeking a court order in the High Court on Wednesday to get the travellers removed.

The site off Crossley Lane was first used for industry in 1893 and was home to the Jarmain textile business for many years. Later, it was part of the Hartley Group, owned by Alan Lewis, who also owns Globe Mills in Slaithwaite.

The Hartley Group applied for permission to demolish the industrial buildings on the site in 2014.

A planning application submitted in the name of Narbourne Ltd in March, 2015, said that up to 126 houses could be built on the site.