The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers have moved onto Leeds Road Retail Park in Huddersfield.

Staff at Home Bargains arrived to open up on Sunday to find five caravans on the car park outside their store.

It’s the latest in a string of incidents this summer involving travellers moving onto land across Kirklees.

In June, Kirklees Council launched legal action to evict travellers from Sycamore Recreation Ground close to Holmfirth High School while a group of travellers also pitched up at a children’s play area off Somerset Road, Almondbury .

Last week, travellers parked up on playing fields used by Netherton Juniors FC at Hawkroyd Bank Road in Netherton , after a barrier onto the site was inadvertently left unlocked.

And on Saturday officials at Shaw Cross Sharks ARLFC arrived at their ground off Leeds Road, Dewsbury, to find human excrement and household waste following the departure of travellers who had been encamped on the fields for a week.