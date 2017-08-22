Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers have pitched up on playing fields in Bradley.

Eight caravans along with vans and cars have moved onto the land at Bradley Park, off Wilton Avenue and Leyland Croft.

A caller to the Examiner said the travellers arrived about 7.30pm yesterday (Mon). He said it appeared that a padlock on a barrier designed to restrict the height of vehicles driving onto the Kirklees Council-owned site had been broken.

It is the latest incident in recent weeks where travellers have occupied council-owned or privately-owned sites.

Earlier this month, travellers spent several days on playing fields used by Netherton Juniors FC at Hawkroyd Bank Road in Netherton and at Shaw Cross Sharks ARLFC at Leeds Road, Dewsbury. A group of travellers also occupied part of the car park at Leeds Road Retail Park in Huddersfield.

In June, travellers set up camp on a recreation ground on playing fields at Somerset Road, Almondbury, and moved onto a recreation ground off Springwood Road close to Holmfirth High School.

Kirklees Council has been asked for a comment.