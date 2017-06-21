The video will start in 8 Cancel

Travellers reportedly caused traffic to come to a ‘standstill’ as they pitched up at a children’s play area in Almondbury last night (Tuesday).

Several caravans have turned up at the playing fields on Somerset Road and are alleged to have broken a padlock to access the field.

Residents reporting traffic being disrupted and cars having to turn around as the queues of caravans caused congestion.

Police were called to the scene and an officer attended, although the matter is being dealt with by Kirklees Council as it is a civil matter.

One resident told the Examiner children played in the fields and used it as a cut through to the nearby schools.

It comes after families moved to a site in Holmfirth last week. Around 12 caravans set up camp at the council-owned site off Springwood Road near to Holmfirth High School. Students were told not to cross the recreation ground while they were there.