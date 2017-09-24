Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CARE home resident who assaulted two members of staff was told: “If you don’t treat people trying to help you with respect you’ll end up in prison.”

Paul Sherrington, who lives at Templefields House in Dewsbury, admitted that one of the assaults was racially-aggravated.

The 33-year-old previously assaulted a care worker at his former home, a supported living complex in Wigan.

Sherrington was described by his solicitor as suffering from anxiety and difficulty with anger management.

The attacks took place on August 21 after he returned from the pub to the Temple Road home.

A female care worker called police after Sherrington headbutted the front door and then struck her in the face.

When another member of staff came to her aid, Sherrington punched him and called him a “black b*****d.”

Sherrington was earlier this year sentenced to a suspended jail term over the assault at his former accommodation in Wigan.

He pleaded guilty to two assaults and criminal damage.

Emily Price, mitigating, explained that he had found his move to Dewsbury difficult and the assault on the male carer happened because he didn’t like being touched.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Sherrington: “These offences are serious because they are against people trying to help you.

“If you don’t treat them with respect you’ll end up in prison and I don’t think that prison is the best place for you.

“But you have to learn to react to people appropriately.”

He sentenced Sherrington to a six week curfew and ordered him to pay a total of £125 compensation to the hurt staff members.