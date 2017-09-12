Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught by police on a supermarket roof claimed that he was looking for his friend’s lost football.

Christopher Walker and the pal had trespassed into the storage yard of the Tesco Express store in Marsh in the early hours of June 20.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to being found in an enclosed premises for an unlawful purpose.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the offence occurred just after 12.30am at the Westbourne Road store.

Prosecutor Shamaila Qureshi said that a member of the public reported seeing two people on the roof and police attended.

CCTV cameras covering the supermarket showed Walker and the other man climbing down from refrigeration units into the yard.

Mrs Qureshi told magistrates: “The defendant claimed that he and his friend had been playing football in Greenhead Park.

“They walked up to Tesco and his friend kicked the football into the rear yard.

“At the time was no attempt to retrieve the football because his friend was sunburnt and wanted to go back home.

“But he said his friend pestered him to back and in the early hours they returned to get the football.”

Despite being shown the CCTV, Walker insisted that they were just looking for the football.

But he pleaded guilty to the offence, claiming that he was struggling financially after his benefits were stopped.

Magistrates fined Walker, of Lonsdale Close in Leeds, £80 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.