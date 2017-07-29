Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A date has been set for the trial of a man accused of murdering his stepfather at their home in Huddersfield.

Wayne Thornton, 52, is charged with the murder of 79-year-old John Utley at Royds Avenue, Paddock on June 28 this year.

Mr Utley’s body was discovered after Thornton went to a police station. He had died from head injuries.

The charge was not put to Thornton during a 20 minute hearing at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) when he appeared over a video link from Leeds Prison after his counsel Sohail Khan requested that not happen because the defence is awaiting medical reports.

Judge Guy Kearl QC set a timetable for service of papers and reports in the case with the next hearing set for October 27. He was told the trial is estimated to last five days and it was fixed to start on December 4.

He remanded Thornton in custody and told him a number of orders had been made “to ensure your case is dealt with in the most efficient way we can and I have set a timetable to allow that to happen. You will come back before your trial in December and the case will next be mentioned in court on October 27.”