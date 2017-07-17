Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jury has been sworn in this lunchtime in the trial of two men accused of murdering Honley man Darren Moorhouse earlier this year.

Christopher Churchill, 34, of Athol Close, Ovenden, and 26-year-old Dale Dwyer, of Alma Street, Buxton, have both pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Moorhouse during an incident at a property in Athol Close in Halifax on January 18.

The jury of eight men and four women were sworn in at Bradford Crown Court today (Mon), but the Honourable Mr Justice Soole told them that they would not start to hear the case until tomorrow morning (Tues).

The judge said the trial was expected to last two weeks.

A post mortem examination revealed that Mr Moorhouse, who was 49, died from a stab wound to the chest.