Kirklees Council has been told the bus gates scheme is confusing drivers because the signs are difficult to understand – and one is badly sited.

The damning verdict has been delivered by a traffic penalty adjudicator after he heard how a driver misunderstood the system when he tried to reach the town centre via Westgate.

Driver Paul Stark, 61, is one of only a handful of drivers to successfully appeal the £30 penalty charge after taking it to the Traffic Penalty Tribunal.

He was unfamiliar with the bus gates when he was caught in November and now says the scheme -–which has reaped hundreds of thousands in fines and been blamed for a drop in footfall – is “badly thought through.”

He said: “What an absolutely ridiculous situation Kirklees Council have created.

“I was following signs for the town centre which don’t lead to the town centre.

“When I appealed against the penalty charge, I was extremely disappointed by their robotic rejection which can be summed up as ‘you should have read the signs.’”

The tribunal was told that Mr Stark may not have seen a bus gates warning sign on Westgate as it was badly sited and possibly hidden by a bus.

Adjudicator Andrew Barfoot said there is “a lot of information for the motorist to take in and act upon in a relatively short space of time as they approach the junction.”

He added: “I accept Mr Stark’s evidence the signage at and around the start of the bus lane is difficult to absorb in the pressure of the moment, so that mistakes can easily be made in that context.”

Mr Barfoot said he was not surprised that Mr Stark had failed to spot the warning sign as it was next to the middle of a bus stop.

“The result is the bus totally obscures the view of the sign on approach to the bus stop, and only the top part can fleetingly be seen on passing the bus stop.

“It is highly unlikely a motorist would see the sign at all, and if they did the view is so restricted it does not provide any meaningful information.”

Mr Barfoot said the advanced warning sign “clearly cannot be adequate to alert the motorist to the bus lane when obscured.”

Mr Stark, a volunteer with charity Tandem Trekkers, was trying to collect a blind tandem cyclist on the day in question.

He has since discovered other motorists have complained about the bus gates.

“I never realised just how much controversy and bad feeling the bus gates have generated.

“I am now reluctant to take my car into the town centre. Council bosses need to realise this situation is not only affecting shopkeepers but charity volunteers as well. Something needs to change.”

Kirklees Council has been approached for comment.