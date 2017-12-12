Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Singers will raise the roof in memory of a tenor who has passed away.

Peter Kennedy, a New Mill Voice Choir member, organised the Traditional Yorkshire Carols Concert every year.

Peter and the choir hit the headlines in October when they performed at the window of his family home when he terminally ill.

He sadly died last month aged 66.

Now the singers, supporters, friends and family are planning to raise the roof of the Black Bull in Shepley on Thursday at 6pm at the event he loved.

Plus the annual New Mill Voice Choir, to be held at New Mill Church at 7pm this Saturday, will be dedicated to his memory.

Daughter Helen Lear said: “He organised the Traditional Yorkshire Carols concert every year. He wanted it to be his legacy and for everyone to raise the roof and have an amazing night.

“We hope it will be packed to the rafters and donations will go to Kirkwood Hospice where dad spent three weeks - it’s an amazing place.”

Mr Kennedy and his family were touched when 34 members of New Mill Male Voice Choir gathered at the window of the family home in Shepley to perform for him in October.

His wife Denise and daughters Helen Lear and Sarah Martin were by his side as the choir performed songs including Morte Criste, The Rose and Hail Smiling Morn.

They described the performance as “magical.”

Mr Kennedy had sang with the choir for 20 years and it was a big part of his life.

She added: “Singing was his life and he loved Christmas. He was like Father Christmas and we’ve decorated our home in Shepley like a Santa’s Grotto as he’d love it.

“We’ve been invited to the concert on Saturday which the choir are dedicating to him ... it’s an honour for us.”

Mr Kennedy is a former engineer with British Steel and lived in Shepley for 45 years.