Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to an “amazing, kind, funny and beautiful” teenage dancer who died after a BMW ploughed into a bus stop in Moldgreen.

Katelyn Dawson, 15, was injured along with three other people in a horror smash in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, on Wednesday morning.



A student at Shelley College she was also a popular member of Casper’s Freestyle Dance School in Brighouse.

Tragedy as schoolgirl injured in bus stop horror crash dies

Social media has tonight been flooded with tributes to the much loved teenager.

A friend said: “Katelyn was amazing, she was kind, funny, beautiful and so so so loved by everyone. She’s been taken too soon and everyone’s going to miss her more than you can imagine.”

Another added: “She was one of the loveliest girls I ever met.”

Another reflected on how she had only recently been talking with Katelyn. “So heartbreaking. How you can be laughing and joking with a person and the next minute they are gone. Appreciate those around you.

“RIP, Katelyn, you will be truly missed. You had such a positive impact on everyone around you. Gone far too soon.”

(Image: ugc)



Another said: “Rest in Peace Katelyn Dawson. Never realise how precious life is and how much you should appreciate people until it happens to someone you know. Gone but never forgotten.”

People who did not know Katelyn personally but were deeply affected by the news also sent their condolences to her friends and family.

Jessica Louise Sutcliffe said: “Life is so short. Today has proved that anyone can be taken at any moment. RIP beautiful Katelyn Dawson. My condolences to all of her family at this horrific time.”

Ilyas Najib said: “Truly heartbreaking news. My thoughts go out to her family and friends. Another sad day for us in West Yorkshire.”



Lisa Cooper said: “Makes you want to wrap your children up in your arms so tightly and never let them go. I’m in total shock!”

Another said: “I don’t even know the poor girl but feel like having a cry. Life can be so cruel.”

In another post, a woman described how she had tended Katelyn at the scene of the crash until the emergency services arrived.

She said: “RIP sweet girl. Thinking of you and your family. I was one of the first people on scene and sat with you, held your hand and talked to you until the ambulance came. So, so sad xxx RIP sweet girl xxxxx.”