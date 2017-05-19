Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farm worker has been killed in a tragedy at Marsden.

Father-of-three Richard Bray is believed to have been electrocuted on farmland off Netherwood Lane in Marsden yesterday afternoon.

According to a relative he was found badly burned in a tractor at around 4.20pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 58-year-old is married to Jen and the couple, who live in Halifax, have three grown-up children, April, Joseph and Rachael and have been married for 33 years.

His sister-in-law Rachael Staite, of Birkby, said the family needs answers as to what led to the tragedy.

She said: “There was a power cut in Marsden at around 1.52pm yesterday and then Richard was found in his tractor shortly after 4pm. He had suffered very severe burns from the waist down.”

Rachael said she understood he may have driven over a live power cable.

She added: “Richard was a very sensible guy who knew about electricity so someone has to be held accountable for this.”

Tributes to Richard have been left on the Examiner's Facebook page.

Emiily-joanne Mcdonagh said:"God bless him, r.i.p."

Michelle Byrnes said: "So sad... Thinking of all his family at this sad time."

And a poster calling herself Millies Mum said: "Gutted and shocked about this news :( heartbreaking xx."

Richard and Jen only became grandparents in April when a grand-daughter was born.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a work-related death in Marsden on Thursday afternoon with officers alongside paramedics attending a farm on Netherwood Lane, in Marsden at around 16.18.

“A 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Coroner have both been notified.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.