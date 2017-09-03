Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have flooded in to a child welfare pioneer who dedicated her life to improving youngsters' lives.

Hazel Wigmore was a founder member, along with the late Brian Jackson and John Cashman, of the National Children’s Centre, recently renamed the Yorkshire Children’s Centre, in 1974 based at Brian Jackson House, Huddersfield.

With Hazel's help the centre developed a national reputation because the work there was ground-breaking and was adopted across the country.

People who know Hazel, who died peacefully at her Huddersfield home , took to Facebook to offer tribute to her.

posted: "Absolutely amazing lady that I had the pleasure of working with. Hazel has left a huge legacy behind but will be so missed by so many. I was only with Hazel working in June.

"Thanks for everything you have done Hazel. Definitely one of a kind."

Katie Kenyon commented: "I had the pleasure of working with Hazel, whilst doing voluntary work in the early 90's whilst studying to be a nursery nurse. Then again whilst on placement at Playtrain near the station. What a wonderful inspirational women."

Ruth Duffy posted: "One of the most amazing people I have had the pleasure of working with and being friends with over the last 17 years."

And Roger Milthorp added: "Rest in peace Hazel. We all have such fond memories of you. Your contribution to Kirklees and beyond will live on."