A Labour party stalwart and former Mayor of Kirklees has died peacefully at the age of 89.

Clr Fred Pickles, of Dewsbury, died on June 5 following a bout of pneumonia.

The dad-of-two had served on Dewsbury County Borough Council and later Kirklees Council for a total of 36 years.

His daughter Jan Healey said: “Clearly this is a dreadfully sad time, but we have to focus on dad’s life, a life honourably and well lived.

“If we all just put ourselves out and do one thing for the community rather than just ourselves, do it for him, then just think what we can achieve and what a better place our country would be.”

Mrs Healey, 54, who works at Calder High School in Hebden Bridge, added: “We are extremely proud of Fred both as a kind, generous father and grandad but also as a local politician.

“He has been described as a true Samaritan who would always help others.”

Fred had served in the army for three years before working on the railways for around 20 years.

Shortly after he won his seat on the council in 1962, he married Barbara, a hairdresser from Dewsbury, and together they had Jan.

He already had one son, Geoff, from a previous marriage and Barbara raised Geoff from the age of 11.

Fred cared for Barbara for 10 years after she became wheelchair-bound in her 70s before she went to Fieldhead Court nursing home in Thornhill.

She passed away in the home in 2013 at the age of 84.

Fred, who had five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, passed away in Dewsbury’s A&E unit with Jan and her husband Iggy by his side.

“As his daughter I’ve only ever seen dad cry three times,” Jan said.

“Once when mum was very ill and once when she died.

“The other time was when David Ginsberg, the then-MP for Dewsbury, rang to say he was joining the ‘Gang of Four’ [the Social Democratic Party] and leaving Labour.

“Staying loyal and not giving up is one of the qualities I hope dad has instilled in me.”

A funeral service will be held in Whitley Lower Church in Dewsbury at 11.30am on June 30.