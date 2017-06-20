Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a “lovely, hardworking young man” who died in the Grenfell Tower fire after he had moved to London from Halifax.

Mohammad Alhajali, 23, who was the first victim to be identified by police, was described by his Syrian family as an “amazing and kind person” who had come to the UK because he had “ambitions and aims for his life and for his family.”

While in Halifax he had studied at Calderdale College and was known at St Augustine’s Centre.

A statement from St Augustine’s Centre, Calderdale College and Calderdale Council said: “We, like the rest of the country, are deeply saddened by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

“Mohammad Alhajali came to St Augustine’s Centre as an asylum seeker and joined our community, together with many others fleeing persecution and terror.

“He studied English at Calderdale College, and his tutors remember him as a lovely, hardworking young man who was dedicated to his studies.

“Mohammad moved to London, as many young people do, full of hopes and dreams for his future. We are devastated that his life has been cut so short. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A tweet from St Augustine’s Centre said: “Every life is precious. Our thoughts are with Mohammad’s family and friends.”

Today the Home Office confirmed it has assisted Mr Alhajali’s Syrian family in “making arrangements for their travel to the UK”.

More than 85,000 people have signed a petition calling for his parents to be granted visas for the UK so they can attend his funeral.

The Syria Solidarity Campaign posted on Facebook: “We’re very pleased to announce that the family of Mohammad Alhajali received visas to come to the UK for Mohammad’s funeral.

“It’s not the kind of reunion anyone would have wanted, but we know it will be comforting for the family as they grieve for the loss of Mohammad together.”

Mr Alhajali’s family said in a statement: “Mohammad was a very amazing and kind person. He gave love to everyone. He came to the UK because he had ambitions and aims for his life and for his family.

“Our whole family will miss Mohammad dearly and he will never be forgotten. To God we belong and to him we return.”

Mr Alhajali’s older brother Omar - who was with him in the flat - survived the fire after they were separated on the way out.