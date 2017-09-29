Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A football club has cancelled games as a mark of respect to a woman player whose body was found on playing fields.

Hepworth United FC officials have called off home games this weekend following the death of a woman who had played for the amateur club’s ladies team.

The woman, who has not been named, was found on playing fields used by the club off Far Lane at Hepworth, near Holmfirth, on Thursday evening.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said her death was not being treated as suspicious.

It is believed the woman is in her 20s and is from the Huddersfield area, although not local to Hepworth.

A club official confirmed that home matches and training on Saturday and Sunday had been called off.

Players and officials at the club have described their shock and devastation at the news of the young player’s death.

A spokesman for Hepworth United FC paid tribute to the player.

"She was a lovely, sunny character who was bubbly around everybody.

"She was popular with the whole team and has played for us for a couple of seasons. It has come as a complete shock.

"She is from a sporting family and her sister plays football too."

The club official said the player had been due to play in a cup game on Sunday against Tingley Athletic.

"The club has called off this fixture and all other fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect."

Several people have paid tribute to the Hepworth United player on Facebook.

One said called her a “hardworking young lady who had not one but four jobs and was a member of various sports clubs and cadets.”

Local people said that a helicopter, four or five road ambulances and police attended the scene on Thursday evening.