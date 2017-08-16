Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a “kind and funny” Huddersfield man who has died in a fall while hiking in southern Russia.

Anthony Cashin, 60, is thought to have lost his footing while walking on a mountain path on the edge of Lake Baikal in southern Siberia.

Local newspaper reports said Mr Cashin - known to friends as Tony - was accompanied by a 56-year-old friend from Huddersfield identified only as ‘Andrew D’.

The friends had been travelling on the Trans-Siberia railway and had intended to go to China after visiting Lake Baikal, according to a local newspaper report.

(Image: bfatphoto/Flickr)

A report in The Siberian Times said that Andrew had attempted to help after his friend had ‘lost his balance’ but was not able to on the steep path they were trekking.

Andrew is reported to have alerted a group of women hikers who managed to call the emergency services.

Mr Cashin’s body was recovered on August 11 on a rocky beach at the edge of the lake.

(Image: Marko Mikkonen/Flickr)

The pair were understood to be walking from the resort of Listvyanka to the village of Bolshoi Koty around 14 miles away.

His brother Michael Cashin, of Skelmanthorpe, said: “He is going to be sadly missed by his family.”

Mr Cashin said funeral details would be released later.

Meanwhile, friends and relatives have posted tributes on Facebook to Mr Cashin, who was a former Greenhead College student.

Alan Hill said: “Devastated to hear the sad news. We have worked together for as long as I can remember. You have always been a good friend and you will be sadly missed by me and my family. Rest in peace pal.”

(Image: Dave Gray/Flickr)

Emma Holdsworth said: “I was shocked to see this tragic news at the weekend and hoped it was not true. You were a good kind man and will be truly missed. You were happy on your travels in Moscow when we last spoke. Such sad news. Rest in peace Tony. Sincere condolences to all family and friends.”

Mark Cashin, a relative from Huddersfield, said: “The Cashin family are sorry to announce the passing of Anthony Cashin who sadly and tragically passed away during an accident while on holiday in Russia.”

Mick Walsh added: “Rest in peace Tony. You were a funny guy.”

Paveen Yaqub said: “Tony was a good man and a good laugh. We will all miss him at Lockwood Gym. Sincere condolences.”

A British Embassy spokesman said: “We can confirm the death of the UK citizen. The consulate is in touch with the local authorities and with the family of the victim.”