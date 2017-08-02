Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wife of a teacher who died suddenly this week has thanked his former pupils for their love and support.

Jenny Cattell said they had carried her through since her husband John, a teacher at Almondbury Community School, died on Monday.

Former pupils have been raising money in his memory and have already raised more than £1,000 which they say will help pay for his funeral and support his family – Jenny, and their children, Robyn and Gabe.

And they have been sharing memories of lessons with Mr Cattell, who many had described as the best teacher ever.

Jenny said she had read every comment and was feeling overwhelmed – especially as former pupils are planning a fundraising bike ride from Leeds to Liverpool.

She said: “The ride takes place over the weekend of Remembrance Day and just after his birthday on November 9.

“Beer and curry seems appropriate somehow – raising a glass and telling stories of how bad they all were at school and how they hated him then but realised it was for their own good!

“He has so many ‘Johnisms’ – the pupils would call them ‘Cattellisms’, I’m sure – “It’s about as useful as a chocolate fireguard” and daft stuff like that, which was just the way he talked.

“He had a weird, sarcastic and wicked sense of humour which Gabe seems to have inherited and it would be great to hear some more of his jokes.

“He loved his family holidays and we were denied one this year but in his favourite song, freebird by Lynyrd Skynyrd, there’s a line, ‘For I must be travelling on, now, ‘cause there’s too many places I’ve got to see’.

“This sums him up perfectly.”

Meanwhile dozens of former pupils have been leaving stories about their time at school with Mr Cattell, and messages of support, on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

James Michael Dewhirst said: “His dodgeball games were legendary in the old gym, also the 5 a side tournaments that were set up after school on the sports hall. I took PE as one of my chosen subjects so I spent a fair bit of time with this great man between 1999-2004. I am sure Mr Sykes who was like Cattell’s apprentice so to speak in my last year will have a big void to fill. I’m sure he will rise to the job. RIP Cattell and Redfern, two great teachers that were taken too soon.

Tom Robinson said: “I was proud to be heckled by him and put in the “diddy widdy” scrum for rugby. RIP Sir.”

Daniel Joyce said: “I remember him stopping a football match when I scored a screamer, running over to me a shaking my hand. Absolutely top teacher and always had respect for his pupils even when we were being little s***s. I know I was. RIP Mr Cattell.”

Jack Senior said: “When someone was being a slug – ‘My gran can move faster... and she’s dead!’ Stern – face didn’t break once.”

Aoife Ann Smith Byrne said: “A brilliant (if a little scary) teacher! Loved his unconventional PE lessons – crab football and dodgeball! He will be missed at that school.”

Maisie Jackson said: “Honestly THE BEST teacher I could have ever asked for. What an amazing man and will be missed very much. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family.”

Gareth Bradley said: “He was the best teacher by far and he’ll be missed by everyone who’s there now and was there. RIP sir.”