Neighbours have paid tribute to a “kind and friendly” man who died in a fire at his home in Huddersfield.

Barnaby Aylward, known as Barney, died following a blaze at his home in Moldgreen in the early hours of Monday.

A family member has told the Examiner that Mr Aylward, who had two brothers, died as a result of smoke inhalation.

He added: “He was a dedicated friend to many. No-one had a negative word about him.”

The 49-year-old, who was unemployed and lived alone, was described as a friendly person who always had time for people.

One female neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “He was always smiling and had time for everybody. He was a nice man who I would always chat to because he was so friendly.”

Friends and neighbours posted their tributes on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Sophie Roberts said: “Me and the kids had the pleasure of meeting Barney who was a kind and friendly person. He will be missed by loads.”

Sherida Hepplestone added: “RIP Barney ... you were a lovely guy. We are all devastated. Thank you for being our friend and being the generous guy you were.”

Clare Cartwright said: “Gutted - feel so sick. Will be sadly missed - such a happy, kind person. Will miss you hugely. Sleep tight Barney.”

Victoria Doran posted: “RIP Barney - a truly genuine guy. Always made me smile when I saw or spoke to him.”

The cause of the fire, which has not been disclosed, is not thought to be suspicious.

The fire was reported at around 3.20am on Monday at a property on Old Bank Fold, at the bottom of Almondbury Bank.

Neighbour Chris Dwornicki tried to rescue Mr Aylward but was unable to get into the house because of heat and smoke.