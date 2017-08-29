Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a young woman following her death at the weekend.

The body of Jessica King, a mother-of-two was found at an address in the Siddal area of Halifax on Sunday afternoon.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Emergency Services were called to a property on Oxford Lane at 3.15pm after the body of a 23-year-old woman was found inside.

It’s understood Jessica, a customer service supervisor at The Range, had a daughter aged around four and gave birth to a baby girl in March.

Two men aged 27 and 26 were later arrested on suspicion of murder in Leeds in connection with the incident.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene where enquiries have since been ongoing.

A post mortem will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

Dozens of tributes have been posted on Facebook by her friends.

Helen Law wrote: “RIP Jess you were a beautiful young woman. God bless to all your family.”

Jacqui Gallagher-Cowley wrote: “So tragically sad. Rest peacefully, beautiful girl. Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.”

And Mandy Lee said: “I didn’t know you but this has really been upsetting to read about. So sad, truly heart-breaking for all her family and her beautiful little babies.”

Karen Carter posted: “Beautiful lady inside and out. Always was from being little. Thinking of your girls and your family, especially your mum.”

And Beki Oxley said: “Sleep well beautiful. One of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

Nicola Hill said: “In total shock. Thinking of all yours family and friends and children.”

Samantha Elizabeth Manders added: “RIP Jess. Such sad awful news. Thoughts are with your family.”

Det Chief Inspector Jaz Khan who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers have made two arrests in connection with the investigation and those men remain in custody for questioning. I am still very much appealing for anyone who may have information or have seen suspicious behaviour outside the address to come forwards.”

Anyone who has information should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13170395685.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.