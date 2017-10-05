The video will start in 8 Cancel

A family man who has died following an attack outside McDonald’s has been described as “the nicest guy anyone could meet”.

Graham Bell, 37, from Dalton, died after receiving serious head injuries following an assault outside the Kirkgate premises in the town centre at 12.40am on Sunday, October 1.

Friends, well-wishers and colleagues paid tribute to Mr Bell on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Richard Shaw said: “RIP Graham. Nicest guy anyone could meet.”

Paul Horsfall said: “Shocked, gutted and heartbroken. RIP.”

Mandy Dyson added: “RIP Graham. Thoughts are with all your family at this horrible time.”

James Turpin posted: “RIP. You keep looking over your lovely family from up there big guy. xxx”

Julie Murray added: “RIP Graham Bell. My heart goes out to all your family, this should never have happened.”

Michelle Wilson said: “Absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts are with this man’s family.”

Former work colleague Steven Hinchliffe posted on Twitter: “Heartbreaking news, such a pleasure to work with and will be missed by so many. Let’s hope justice is done. RIP Graham.”

Janet Maude said: “My condolences to his family. What an horrendous thing to happen. It’s time things altered in and around Huddersfield.”

Several people expressed their anger and frustration regarding violence and disorder in the town centre.

Many called for the hours McDonald’s is open to be reviewed.

Two youths who were arrested in connection with the attack were released on bail earlier this week.

Police have now launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses to the attack on Mr Bell.