Tributes have been paid to a pensioner who was found murdered in his own home.

John Utley, 79, was discovered at about 6.30am on Wednesday at his home on Royds Avenue in Paddock.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Utley, a father-of-three, lived at the house with his wife Louise and the couple had two stepsons and a daughter.

Tributes have now been paid with people also passing on their condolences to the family.

Mark Rushworth wrote on Facebook: “R.I.P. I remember you from Longwood and went to school with your sons.”

Mandy Louise Amber Fellows added: “I too Remember Richard and Wayne Thornton from Longwood, they were friends of my brothers again R.I.P thoughts are with all the family x”

Michelle Gray said: “Hope they soon find out what happened. Rip xx”

Police taped off the street around the end-of-terrace house, which is at the back of Royds School.

Around a dozen police officers as well as forensic experts combed the scene with a blue and white tent put up on the street later on Wednesday.

Last night police were still quizzing the arrested man but officers have so far said this morning there is no update on their investigation.