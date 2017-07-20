Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brave youngster Zack Barrett has lost his battle with an aggressive brain tumour, his family has announced.

The six-year-old from Kirkheaton was diagnosed with Diffuse Pontine Glioma in November last year, when scans revealed he had only a few months to live.

News that he had died was announced on Facebook by his mother, Katie.

Zack, who has a twin brother Leo, battled hard to smile through treatment, and efforts from the local community have raised more than £43,000 for the family.

The youngster had been at Martin House Hospice in recent weeks.

Announcing the tragic news, Katie Barrett said: “At 12.20 today our baby got his butterfly wings and went to heaven.

“Over the last three days a butterfly sat outside Zack’s room and today it took flight and Zack followed to be free again.”

Katie added Zack “will always be in our hearts.”

Hundreds of tributes have poured in for “real superhero” Zack, whose brave battle has touched the hearts of hundreds of people in Huddersfield and further afield.

Melanie Hogg posted on the Facebook page set up for Zack’s fight and said: “I’m so sad there was no help out there or cure to make Zack better! My heart breaks for you.”

Lorna Thompson described Zack as a “little soldier” who “fought such a brave battle.”

Jenna Weavill added: “I’ve followed Zack’s story for a while, I’m sat here with tears falling down my face. Fly high little man. No more suffering.”

Katie revealed last week that money raised for Zack’s fund will be used to give back to charities that have helped the family since the diagnosis as well as funding research into Diffuse Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

DIPG is classified as a high grade brain tumour which originates in an area of the brain stem called the pons – an area critical for a number of vital bodily functions such as breathing and sleeping.

The tumour spreads quickly and is difficult to treat. There is currently no known treatment, although chemotherapy and radiotherapy can be used.

Pledging support for research of DIPG, Katie added: “After our journey finishes we look forward to being able to give something back to charities that have helped us on our way plus give funds into DIPG research. Together one day there will be a cure for the other children in the future.”

Donations can be made at https:// www.gofundme.com/zack-barrett .