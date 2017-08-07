Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shop workers in Brighouse were shocked and saddened when they found ceramic ornaments from a baby’s grave had been dumped at the town’s tip.

Staff at the Revive shop, opposite the Atlas Mill Road Household Waste Recycling Centre, retrieved a box of ten tributes including a cross featuring the words ‘Sweet little one.’

They’ve now issued an appeal in the hope that the family of the child – or children – can reclaim the items.

“It’s very unusual to find something like this,” said shop manager Tracy Ruddy.

“We get a lot of things that are from people who are deceased. These are different. A family member, once they have put them there, are not going to remove them.

“I was very shocked when I realised what they were. I was more concerned that people might not know they were even missing.”

In addition to the cross the tributes – all in good condition with only slight weathering – include a train with a teddy inside, a pink pram with a bear, a pot with two teddy bears cuddling, a pair of angels holding a pot containing a bear, and little booties in blue and pink.

“I was totally upset when I saw them,” added Tracy. “To think that somebody could have stolen them nearly had me in tears.”

The items can be reclaimed from the Revive shop.