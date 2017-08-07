Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A painter trusted to decorate a family’s home repaid them by snooping through their bedrooms and stealing money.

Michael Dacre – who got the job following a recommendation from another decorator – took more than £300 when he was left unsupervised in the house.

One family member described her horror at finding money she was looking after on behalf of a women’s cricket club missing.

She replaced the cash only to have it stolen again by Dacre, of Oakenbank Crescent in Lowerhouses.

Her 20-year-old daughter also found some of her wages missing after he searched her room.

Dacre pleaded guilty to four charges of burglary when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon explained that he had been recommended to the family by another decorator unable to carry out the work to the Cleckheaton property himself.

Dacre began work at the Lilac Grove house on June 23, the Huddersfield court was told.

The 39-year-old was employed to decorate the hallway and landing and the work was expected to last four or five days.

Mrs Seddon said: “The victim came home and was upset to see that items in her bedroom had been disturbed.

“She is responsible for the ladies’ cricket club fund kept in a chest of drawers and found that this was £139 short.”

The court was told that as she did not know what had happened to the money she initially replaced it.

But her bedroom was entered again and a further £106 was taken from the same fund.

Dacre was suspected of taking the cash, although the victim also questioned her son who had been alone in the house.

The victim’s daughter also had £40 stolen from wages kept in her bedroom on two occasions.

Dacre, who had no previous convictions, claimed that he stole the cash to repair his motorbike but intended to replace it before he got caught.

Mrs Seddon added: “He was in a position of trust and that aggravated the offence.

“The victim said that she was very disappointed that somebody who had been recommended to her – somebody whose work she had been very happy with – could have stolen from her family’s home.”

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, said that Dacre felt “extremely remorseful” for his actions.

He added: “He obtained this job because of the reputation he had and was referred by a colleague to step in when he couldn’t and do the job.”

“These offences were opportunistic but not a typical breaking and entering.

“He initially entered the bedroom as he was moving furniture from the hallway and saw the money in the drawer.

“When he committed the second offence there must have been some kind of premeditation.”

Magistrates sentenced Dacre to 12 months in custody but suspended the sentence for 24 months.

He must comply with a curfew for 16 weeks and complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

Dacre was ordered to pay £325 compensation to his victims as well as £85 costs and £140 victim surcharge.