Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Turkey seems to be back on the agenda for Huddersfield holidaymakers.

A series of terrorist attacks in recent years had put people off jetting to the country but bookings this year are on the rise - so much so that extra flights are now being organised from Manchester Airport.

This is despite a Government warning that “terrorists are very likely to carry our attacks in Turkey.”

TUI (formerly Thomson) the UK’s largest holiday brand, has today announced it has added an additional weekly flight to the Turkish destinations of Antalya and Dalaman for summer 2018.

There will be a Monday flight to Antalya and a Sunday flight to Dalaman. Flights start in May 2018 and means TUI will now operate five times a week to both Antalya and Dalaman.

There are also new TUI routes to Podgorica in Montenegro and Varna in Bulgaria.

The Foreign Office advice for Turkey is that: “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Turkey. A number of terrorist groups are active. Since 2015 there has been an increase in PKK (Kurdish separatist) terrorist activity in south-east Turkey.

“There have been a number of attacks by other groups including suicide attacks by Daesh (formerly referred to as ISIL), attacks by the far left DHKP(C) and the Kurdish separatist group TAK, including in cities such as Ankara and Istanbul. Terrorist groups, including Daesh and the TAK, have publicly threatened to attack tourist sites in Turkey.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect places visited by foreigners.”

Terrorist attacks in Turkey in recent times include:

On January 1, 2017, there was an attack on the Reina nightclub in Ortakoy, Istanbul; 39 people were killed and 69 injured.

On December 10, 2016, a car bomb exploded near the Besiktas football stadium in the Macka/Dolmabahce area of Istanbul. 44 people, mostly police officers, were killed, and over 150 injured.

On November 24, 2016, a bomb exploded near the Governor’s office in Adana. 2 people were killed and 21 injured.

On October 14, 2016, a rocket attack took place on the outskirts of Antalya towards Kemer; no casualties were reported. On the same day attacks also took place against the Turkish military in Hakkari, Diyarbakir, Van and Adiyaman resulting in 13 injuries to service personnel.

August 24, 2016, a roadside bomb injured 2 Gendarmerie officers on the Antalya – Kemer road near Topcam.