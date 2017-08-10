Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you know someone whose home could use a little TLC?

What is arguably the best quality daytime TV show is coming to Huddersfield and wants to makeover one lucky resident’s home.

60 Minute Makeover is looking for people in the town to nominate a friend or relative deserving of a free makeover carried out by the show’s team of professional interior designers and decorators. With the help of Peter Andre, of course.

The show is returning to our screens for another series of flamboyant wallpaper, customising cushions and speedy, tea-fuelled home transformations. Casting is taking place in Huddersfield and production staff want people to put forward a local community hero for the chance to take part.

Huddersfield decorator Karen Julien has worked on the show for five previous series and is looking forward to its grand return.

She said: The show has been recommissioned again this year for 20 more episodes and I will be working alongside him again for these next 20 episodes. I have worked on five series of 60 Minute Makeover and done just over 280 home makeovers with the show.

"It's fantastic being back with such a great team and program. My role is to be across all the rooms being made over, essentially project management as well as getting stuck in with the decorating. I believe I'm the only northerner on the team and the only female as part of the handyman team!"

The participant must be someone who never puts themselves first and deserves someone giving them something back.

Anyone who knows someone who fits this description (and wants to appear on’t telly) should get in touch by emailing 60mmapplications@shiver.tv. Applications must include your name, contact details and why you’re nominating the person in question.