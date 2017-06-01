Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s best-known as Marty McFly’s four-wheeled time machine in the film Back to the Future.

Now a Huddersfield-based car interior trim specialist has given a futuristic look to a DeLorean sports car for the new series of Supercar Megabuild on the National Geographic TV channel.

Brett Wadsworth, of Alpha Auto Concepts in Shelley, was joined by programme presenter and Boyzone star Shane Lynch in a project to bring the classic coupe into the 21st century by replacing its analog dials and instruments with touch-screen technology. Shane was an ideal workmate, having trained as a mechanic and enjoying a career as a racing driver alongside performing with the band.

It’s the second time Brett and his team have featured on the show. A year ago, the cameras rolled at the firm’s Barncliffe Mills workshop for a project to turn a Porsche Panamera into a fuel-efficient executive supercar for the Chinese business market by creating a luxury office facility with on-board computer and internet connectivity.

Brett, who has worked on everything from double decker buses and limousines to speedboats, said: “It’s the first time I’ve worked on a DeLorean. It’s the first time I’ve sat in one – and definitely the first time I’ve pulled one apart.”

The episode, called DeLorean Reboot, is screened at 8pm on Thursday June 1 on the National Geographic Channel and will be repeated at 9pm on Friday.