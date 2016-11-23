Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The BBC has revealed its Christmas TV line-up.

It features two Bake Off specials, Mrs Brown’s Boys and a two-part Last Tango in Halifax where a leading character moves to Huddersfield.

Filming has been taking place in Halifax as well as parts of Lancashire, which will appear on screen as Huddersfield.

The Yorkshire-based BBC One drama will see Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) coming to terms with yet more changes in her life. Her move to a new family home in Huddersfield doesn’t go down all that well with Celia (Anne Reid) and Alan (Derek Jacobi).

Also on screen will be The Great Christmas Bake Off episodes, comedy Outnumbered returns with the Brockman children all grown up, while Dame Shirley Bassey stars in a special alongside David Walliams.

David Jason returns in the first of a new series of Still Open All Hours, the stars of Call the Midwife find themselves transported to South Africa, and Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes will be brought to life by a cast including Tamsin Greig, Dominic West and Rob Brydon.

Plus there’s Sherlock, Doctor Who and the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special feature.

For children there’s CBeebies The Nutcracker, filmed in Sheffield.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: “We’ve pulled out all the stops this Christmas.”