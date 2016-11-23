Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighouse comic Jack Carroll is set for the Live at the Apollo stage.

And he’ll appear on the BBC Two hit comedy show alongside controversial comedian Frankie Boyle as well as comedian Holly Walsh.

Jack, who has cerebral palsy, doesn’t let his disability hold him back and regularly uses it in his comedy routines.

Whether he takes the opportunity to hit back at Boyle, who defended jokes he made on Twitter about Paralympic athletes, remains to be seen.

The 18-year-old rose to stardom when he appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, finishing the show as runner-up.

A former Brighouse High School pupil, he has gone on to appear alongside David Walliams’ TV sitcom Big School.

The show featuring Jack will be on BBC Two on Tuesday December 6.