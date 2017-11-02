The video will start in 8 Cancel

Britain's most popular food show The Great British Bake Off is open for applications for its 2018 series.

It's open to any amateur baker but we don't recommend you apply unless you can tell your mille-feuille from your Madeira cake.

If you think you have what it takes you can apply online or request an application form here .

Candidates have until January 7, 2018 to get their applications in.

Love Productions, the TV company behind the show, haven't stipulated a minimum age you need to be to enter. But if next year's series follows previous selection processes it'll be 16.

While Paul Hollywood continued with the show when it moved from BBC to Channel 4 this year. But judge Mary Berry left to be replaced by Prue Leith and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc left to be replaced by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

Hopefully Prue won't accidentally reveal who the winner is before the 2018 series final is aired!