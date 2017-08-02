Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’ll be handbags at dawn when a Batley salon goes toe-to-toe with rivals as part of TV show Spa Wars.

The Potting Shed Spa , at Redbrick Mill in Batley , features in the itvBe series, in which three rival salon owners are pitted against one another.

The business owner visits the salon and weighs up the experience, being given a treatment of the owner’s choice. The recipient decides the value of the treatment and what they are prepared to pay for it. The final amount is calculated and the winner is crowned.

Sam Pearce, owner and founder of the Potting Shed, said: “We were approached to be part of this programme four years ago. When the series was commissioned we were asked again to do it.

“Being a beauty industry judge, I hoped it would be an experience – I could impart my knowledge and expertise whilst judging the fellow businesses.”

And the verdict?

“Let’s just say it was an interesting exercise. I am sure it will make very entertaining viewing. Sadly you can’t control the final edit... there were definitely ‘handbags at dawn’ moments!”

The North of England episode of Spa Wars airs at 8pm on Wednesday, August 9, on itvBE.