Naked Attraction is back and singletons looking for love - and who don't mind appearing naked on national television - are wanted to take part!

In the show, six contestants compete for a date with one lucky individual - but they're all seen naked from the start.

Auditions will be held throughout the UK this month and next. Applicants must be over the age of 18 but apart from that, there are no limits on who can apply.

A show spokeswoman said: "There is no limit on gender, sexuality or body type –as long as they’re over 18 and looking for love then we want to speak to them!"

Auditions are by invite only. To apply, send an email with your name, age, phone number, where you’re from and a recent photo of yourself to nakedattraction@studiolambert.com, or leave a voicemail with the same info at 0203 040 6873.