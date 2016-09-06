Dustin Smith wants your vote to make reality TV dream come true

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

He’s striving for perfection!

Photographer Dustin Smith, of Kirkburton, is bidding to take part in a reality TV show that promises one winner a whole load of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Texas-born Dustin is one of 50 out of 5,000 online applicants to reach the fourth stage of the selection process for the programme, The Perfect World Project.

He now needs to secure enough online votes from members of the public to get through to stage five when 20 applicants will be interviewed in depth to find the 10 finalists to appear on the show.

Dustin hit the headlines two years ago with a long-distance love story which saw him and his Huddersfield-born wife Danielle – nee Sykes – travel the world together after meeting up in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2008. China, Russia, South Korea and Australia were just a few of the many countries they visited as their relationship blossomed.

Kirkburton photographer Dustin Smith who is competing for a place as a contestant on "beyond reality" TV show The Perfect World Project

Now Dustin, 32, is aiming to secure a place as a contestant in The Perfect World Project. It’s billed as a “beyond reality” TV show which will set out to answer the eternal question: Does money make people happy?

Ten contestants will be whisked away to an exotic location to battle it out in a series of challenges to find just one person who will be awarded a VIP Concierge Perfect World card, loaded with a six-figure sum.

For three months the winner will have the chance to do as they wish, living a life as close to perfection as possible with VIP treatment at every turn.

Following the VIP experience, the winner will get the opportunity to take on the role of “Perfect World Ambassador” in which they will sample luxury goods and services for the following year as well as acting as a spokesperson for the show’s subsequent seasons.

The man behind the programme is entrepreneur turned TV producer Russ Priestley – but details of the programme are being kept closely under wraps.

Dustin said: “We don’t know where it will be filmed or how much money is on the card we would win. They haven’t told us what the challenges will be like either – whether they’re physical, mental or psychological.”

But he said the chance to take part was too good to turn down. “I am always looking for something to spice up my life and keep things interesting.

“I’ve done a couple of commercials and movies as an extra in America so TV work is always at the back of my mind. I’m a photographer so my schedule is quite flexible. I came across this the Perfect World Project and thought ‘why not?’”

For an earlier stage of the selection process, Dustin had to answer a series of questions in the form of a video. He said: “I decided to be creative and answer the questions in the style of a rap and I’m not a very serious person so I had fun with it.”

Now Dustin needs as many votes as possible to progress to the next round. To vote for Dustin, go to perfectworldproject.tv/stage-four-vote or vote on Facebook https://poll.fbapp.io/stage-four-online-vote-1320038?from=user_link&ref_id=orueop/.

Voting closes on September 30.