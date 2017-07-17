The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fans have welcomed actress Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor in Doctor Who.

It was announced on Sunday that the Huddersfield-born actress, 35, will take over from Peter Capaldi as the 13th reincarnation of the Time Lord.

Jodie grew up in Skelmanthorpe and went to Shelley High School.

Here’s how you and a few famous faces reacted to the news:

On Facebook Damien Ainsworth wrote: “Doctor Who proving again it is prepared to be revolutionary and forward thinking. Congratulations Jodie Whittaker. I look forward to seeing your contribution to Who universe and may it last longer than the three year cycle of most of the doctors.”

Carole Dyson wrote: “Great news. Watched since day one. A new doctor is almost always treated with derision but people will grow to love the new doctor. I loved Missy as the master. This is a brilliant move. Well done Jodie.”

And Vanessa Peters wrote: “Being a mum of an a 11-year-boy who’s a massive Dr Who fan, it’s wonderful that a great talent from our neck of the woods is getting this wonderful opportunity.. my boy will love this... and me to. So much negativity in Huddersfield. Be happy for once it’s good news not another stabbing! Good things do come out of Huddersfield, praise it! Well done girl, can’t wait to watch Jodie.”

Not everyone is happy, however, and Christine Allatt Suozzo wrote: “I guess the BBC ran out of great male actors for the part. This is a traditional part. Geared to being a male Dr...”

The local police even got in the act, Kirklees Rural tweeted:

Congratulations to Jodie Whittaker, the new Doctor Who. Very proud of a local lass from #Skelmanthorpe (or Shat as we say round ere) pic.twitter.com/BztiTq9Ukr — Kirklees Rural (@WYP_KirkRural) July 16, 2017

Actress Tracy Ann Oberman, who appeared in Doctor Who, tweeted:

#DrWho13 Good choice. A generation of young Whovians who will now know that as a female in the Universe you don't have to be the assistant — Tracy Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) July 16, 2017

Radio One DJ Matt Edmondson tweeted:

Woo Hoo! I bloody love Jodie Whittaker - met her at a party once, and she was beyond pleasant. What a top bit of casting. #doctor13 — Matt Edmondson (@MattEdmondson) July 16, 2017

Praise for other Shelley High School alumni:

Congratulations Jodie Whittaker on being #doctor13 - @ShelleyCollege alumni now occupy the TARDIS and (for the moment) the Iron Throne! — Andrej (@AndrejNkv) July 16, 2017

Our local MPs:

Huddersfield’s Barry Sheerman said:

Wow! Huddersfield's Jodie Whittaker becomes new Dr Who! Brilliant news! @BBCNews — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) July 16, 2017

Those who have expressed a negative reaction to first female Dr Who should go & lie down in a dark capsule in a galaxy far from earth! — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) July 16, 2017

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker tweeted:

Dewsbury’s Paula Sherriff said the choice struck a blow for women and tweeted:

Big congrats to Skelmanthorpe's own Jodie Whittaker on being announced as the 13th Doctor! NB: @philiphammonduk - there's NOTHING beyond us! — Paula Sherriff MP (@paulasherriff) July 16, 2017

Batley and Spen’s Tracy Brabin, also a TV actor, said: “Congratulations to Jodie Whittaker, the new Doctor Who. Very proud of a local lass from #Skelmanthorpe (or Shat as we say round ere).”