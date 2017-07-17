Fans have welcomed actress Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor in Doctor Who.

It was announced on Sunday that the Huddersfield-born actress, 35, will take over from Peter Capaldi as the 13th reincarnation of the Time Lord.

Jodie grew up in Skelmanthorpe and went to Shelley High School.

Here’s how you and a few famous faces reacted to the news:

On Facebook Damien Ainsworth wrote: “Doctor Who proving again it is prepared to be revolutionary and forward thinking. Congratulations Jodie Whittaker. I look forward to seeing your contribution to Who universe and may it last longer than the three year cycle of most of the doctors.”

Carole Dyson wrote: “Great news. Watched since day one. A new doctor is almost always treated with derision but people will grow to love the new doctor. I loved Missy as the master. This is a brilliant move. Well done Jodie.”

And Vanessa Peters wrote: “Being a mum of an a 11-year-boy who’s a massive Dr Who fan, it’s wonderful that a great talent from our neck of the woods is getting this wonderful opportunity.. my boy will love this... and me to. So much negativity in Huddersfield. Be happy for once it’s good news not another stabbing! Good things do come out of Huddersfield, praise it! Well done girl, can’t wait to watch Jodie.”

Not everyone is happy, however, and Christine Allatt Suozzo wrote: “I guess the BBC ran out of great male actors for the part. This is a traditional part. Geared to being a male Dr...”

The local police even got in the act, Kirklees Rural tweeted:

Actress Tracy Ann Oberman, who appeared in Doctor Who, tweeted:

Radio One DJ Matt Edmondson tweeted:

Praise for other Shelley High School alumni:

Our local MPs:

Huddersfield’s Barry Sheerman said:

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker tweeted:

Dewsbury’s Paula Sherriff said the choice struck a blow for women and tweeted:

Batley and Spen’s Tracy Brabin, also a TV actor, said: “Congratulations to Jodie Whittaker, the new Doctor Who. Very proud of a local lass from #Skelmanthorpe (or Shat as we say round ere).”