Fans of TV hit Last Tango in Halifax can enjoy a sneak preview of the show’s Christmas special next month at Halifax Playhouse.

The festive screening of the first half of a two-part Christmas special, on Thursday, December 15, is free. Members of the public are invited to apply online for tickets.

The popular series, written by Sally Wainwright, bagged a BAFTA for its third series and was seen by 7.4 million viewers.

Set two years after Kate’s tragic death, the new two-parter sees Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) coming to terms with more changes in her life including taking up a job at a very different school, settling into a new family home in Huddersfield and having a chance encounter with a potential love interest.

Meanwhile, Gillian (Nicola Walker) is struggling with unusual activity that keeps happening in the barn. With issues from her past coming back to haunt her, will she let it affect her new relationship?

Sarah Lancashire said: “It’s brilliant to be back with everyone. This Christmas special is a very eventful one. It will be great to see how everyone’s lives have changed over the past two years.”

Doors will open at 6pm and the event will finish at approximately 8.30pm. Tickets are available from http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/last_tango_screening_15dec16