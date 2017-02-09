Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Antiques experts with the BBC’s Flog It! series are back in Huddersfield on Friday.

Hundreds of people are expected to visit the town hall for a free appraisal.

Local folk are invited to bring along up to three antiques or collectables they might be interested in selling. Once valued the owner and a team of experts – Mark Stacey, Christina Trevanion and Nick Davies – decide whether an object is filmed. Selected antiques will then be sent to Gary Don Auctions in Leeds for inclusion in their sale on Tuesday, February 28.

The long-running show, presented by Paul Martin, recently filmed its 1,000th episode. Over the years it has made several significant finds. They include a rare Aboriginal broad shield that had been kept hidden away in a viewer’s wardrobe and which went on to sell at auction for £30,000.

Paul Martin revealed he was pleased to be back in Huddersfield. “Our last visit was 12 years ago when we filmed at the Galpharm Stadium,” he said. “I hope as many people as possible will come along for a free valuation.”

The BBC is making four editions of the show featuring Huddersfield to be transmitted over the next 18 months. The day will run from 9.30am to 4pm.