A children's TV show filmed in Kirklees is set to hit our screens.

And CBBC show ‘Hank Zipzer’ features Henry Winkler - best known as The Fonz in American sitcom Happy Days - who plays Mr Rock, Hank’s favourite teacher.

The programme was filmed over summer at Birkdale School, in Dewsbury town centre and other parts of West Yorkshire.

It will be aired week commencing December 12 on the CBBC channel.

The comedy drama follows the life of Henry ‘Hank’ Zipzer (Nick James) and is based on Henry Winkler’s own experiences as a young boy growing up with dyslexia.

It joins Hank in the run up to Christmas as he prepares for a new baby brother. But his life never runs smoothly and soon Miss Adolf (Felicity Montagu) is turning Mr Rock’s Rudolph the Rock’n’Roll Reindeer into a one-woman Christmas Carol and Mr Joy (Javone Prince) is trying to cancel Christmas.

Cheryl Taylor, Controller of CBBC, said: “Our fabulous standalone Christmas special will delight Hank’s growing army of fans and we’re thrilled to have a full 90 minutes to enjoy his Christmas capers alongside partner in crime Henry Winkler who plays the irrepressible Mr Rock.”

It’s produced by Kindle Entertainment in association with Walker Productions and DHX Media with support from Screen Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Content Fund.