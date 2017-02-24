Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Game of Thrones heart throb Kit Harington and Hollywood star Liv Tyler may have been in Kirklees yesterday, Thursday.

Scenes from BBC1 thriller Gunpowder were shot at Oakwell Hall near Birstall.

Kirklees Council has confirmed that film crews used the great hall at the Grade 1 listed 16th century venue as a backdrop for some scenes. It is thought they have now finished their work.

The three-part series is based on the notorious Gunpowder Plot, when a group of persecuted Catholics plotted to blow up Parliament in 1605.

Kit will play Robert Catesby, the original architect of the Catholic plot to destroy the Protestant parliament and King, though it is not known who will take on the role of Guy Fawkes himself.

Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and Peter Mullan (Top of the Lake) are also confirmed to appear in the show, written by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Hidden).

Diederick Santer, chief executive officer of TV production firm Kudos, said: “The Gunpowder Plot is one of the best known stories in Britain and most people are aware of the basic facts.

“But what Ronan has achieved with his page-turning script, and what I hope Kit and Peter and the rest of the magnificent cast will do, is to take the BBC1 audience behind the story, into the people, the passion and the politics.”