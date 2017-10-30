Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Where were you on Halloween, 1992?

If you were on the sofa in your living room you might have been among the estimated 11.5 million people that tuned in to Ghostwatch.

The one-off special about a family home haunted by a poltergeist dubbed Mr Pipes has become a byword for televisual terror.

Its impact was so utterly unsettling, so authentically frightening that, notwithstanding its massive viewing figures, the BBC promptly buried it for 10 years.

Released to DVD in 2002, Ghostwatch gained a retrospective reputation for its left-field approach to the mockumentary, for the deadpan delivery of its presenters, chat show king Michael Parkinson and TV presenters Mike Smith and Sarah Greene - and the sheer bravura approach of daring to shock an entire generation.

Now, 25 years on, its creator Stephen Volk, the writer behind Gothic, The Guardian, Afterlife, and The Awakening, recalls the road to what many consider to be the most daring - and menacing - production the BBC ever attempted.

What was the gestation of what would ultimately become Ghostwatch?

It was 1988. I was pitching a six-part idea on a supernatural theme. I went in to talk to a producer, Ruth Baumgarten. Initially we were talking about a conventional drama series: a story about a haunted house and a film crew with a ghost hunter investigating the haunting. The BBC didn’t bite at that as an idea for a series so I re-visualised it as a 90-minute single drama. I had the idea of trying it as a live transmission from a haunted house on Halloween.

What was your intention as the writer?

I really wanted to do a ghost story for television. That really excited me. Ghost stories always start the same way: “This really happened to me.” At the back of my mind that niggled with me: how do you get the authenticity on TV with the artificiality of drama? Could we tell a story using the language of live television rather than normal drama?

The second thing was that there was the opportunity to be satirical about TV. In 1992 there was a blurring of the lines between TV and drama. Factual stuff was starting to look like fiction and vice versa.

I was intrigued by the notion of the TV expert. We were the original fake news in a way: playing with the idea of trust. That came back to bite us in the bum because people trusted the BBC to tell them what was true and what was false.

What sort of a reaction did you get from the BBC?

The day before it went out Ruth had to go back to the cutting room. They needed a caption to say “Written by” so that people would know it wasn’t real. In the end she squeezed my name into the list of the people appearing. She didn’t want to blow the gaff. High up in the echelons of power they didn’t understand what we were trying to do. Right up to the last 24 hours there was still the threat that it would not go out.

Do you ever get creeped out?

Sometimes. I know when I am writing something creepy and I am alone in the house, that can happen. Sometimes it’s just a job of work and no more creepy than making a Carry On film. We got a complaint in writing from a vicar even though he realised at the end that it wasn’t true. Nevertheless he felt the BBC had conjured up demonic forces by doing so.

Did you feel a sense of responsibility about what you had written?

If you are going to tell this horror gag then don’t do it halfheartedly. If you say it’s not true then you pull the teeth out of unsettling drama. We were of the opinion that when it’s finished then we can have a discussion about it. The BBC didn’t do that. When it cut to black at the end the announcer said, “And now, Match of the Day”. We wanted them to do a quick discussion programme afterwards to diffuse the tension.

What reaction did Ghostwatch receive?

There are certain flagpoles in the history of horror and it goes close to the line and people react badly to it. The programme was buried by the BBC for 10 years and then it came out on DVD. A lot of people still remember it and think it’s the best thing the BBC ever did because it scared them s***less.

Could Ghostwatch be done in the same way today?

The landscape of the media is so different now that it couldn’t be done on terrestrial television. You would do it for real with celebrities and not as a drama. I am not sure that we need to connect now. It’s already happened.

Are you proud of it?

It still seems strangely relevant to what goes on in the world: a prism as to how to view things. I am most proud that we even got to make it - that we pulled it off - and of the fans that have stood behind it. That counts for an awful lot.